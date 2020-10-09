RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Salvation Army is inviting the community to join in the fun at "Trunk or Treat" from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29.
In collaboration with the Ridgway Main Street Program and Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, this safe event will provide businesses and residents the opportunity to participate in an outdoor, social-distanced Halloween event.
Trunk or Treat locations will include:
- St. Leo's
- The Ridgway Welcome Center
- The parking lot on West Main Street (formerly Country Squirrel)
All businesses are welcome to set up outside of their storefronts, or at one of the three sites.
Those who would like to distribute candy/treats or have questions can contact info@ridgwaymainstreetprogram or call 814-772-9159.