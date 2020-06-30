RIDGWAY – Ridgway Area High School Class of 2020 graduates Paul Gresco and Isabella Galbo are this year’s recipients of the Frank Varischetti Memorial Scholarships.
Gresco is the son of Brian and Sara Gresco.
His high school activities included National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Rotary Student of the Month, football and baseball. He will attend Penn State University at University Park and major in chemical engineering.
Galbo is the daughter of Malllisa Cleveland, Nick Galbo, Steve Cleveland and Nikki Galbo.
Her activities include High Honor Roll, National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Student of the Month, Class of 2020 secretary, Student Council, Student Safety Committee, Homecoming Planning Committee, Yearbook Club, French Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions Club.
Galbo will attend Duquesne University for Physician Assistant studies.
The scholarships are given annually by The Frank Varischetti Foundation, in memory of Frank Varischetti, who graduated from Ridgway in 1957 and played football for the Elkers.
He went into the sanitation business and Varischetti Sanitation grew into one of the largest, privately owned sanitation businesses in Pennsylvania. He completed Greentree Landfill in Elk County in the mid-1980s, the first fully lined, state-of-the-art landfill in Pennsylvania.
Since his death in 2002, his family has built on what he started. Its holdings today include Phoenix Sintered Metals, Superior Energy Resources and Guardian Healthcare among others. Varischetti family-owned businesses employ about 10,000 people.