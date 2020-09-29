RIDGWAY — The Borough of Ridgway is supplying compostable bags for leaf collection this year. Residents will get the compostable bags at the borough building at 108 Main St. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The borough will collect the bags filled with leaves by residents and put out by the curb beginning Oct. 19, 2020 through Nov. 25,2020. After Nov. 25, leaves bagged by residents in the borough provided compostable bags may be picked up by the borough upon request.
The borough will collect the bagged leaves using a packer (garbage) truck. The bagged leaves will still be composted. No leaves will go to the landfill.
No leaves are to be left loose at the curb. Only leaves in compostable bags will be picked up. For additional information or questions, contact 814-776-1125.