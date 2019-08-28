RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Heritage Council is pleased to announce a special heritage education tour being held during Ridgway’s popular Flavors of Fall event. “The Foundations of Ridgway – How to Date a House by its Cover” begins with a one-hour walking tour of the central part of the “Lily of the Valley National Register Historic District.”
Participants will learn how to assess the age of a home by historic house styles, foundations, windows and more.
Tour leaders will provide the history of each home, its original owner and note architectural elements.
The highlight will be an open house at the historic “O.B. Grant” mansion in the West End of Ridgway, built in 1876 and recently restored by owners Larry and Diane Haney.
Tours are available every hour between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Welcome Center by calling 814-776-1424.