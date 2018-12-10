RIDGWAY — Recently, Ms. Schaut’s 10th grade careers class at the Ridgway Area High School participated in a “Career Cruise” throughout Ridgway where they learned about local career opportunities and job skills needed for their future.
Students met with local employers from the Penn Highlands Elk Ridgway Campus for rehab, radiology and phlebotomy, American Axel Manufacturing, Emergency 911 Center, Elk County Court House, McGrath, CPA, Western PA Conservancy, and Farmers National Bank.
This event was coordinated by the Community Education Center’s (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership and is aimed at supporting career education and creating an awareness of local employment opportunities. If your school or company is interested in participating in a similar event, please contact the CEC at 814-781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.
