SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University’s Dance Department will host its BFA Senior Dance concert, “Against All Odds,” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 17 via a livestream on the department’s YouTube channel. Each concert will feature different performances.
“Against All Odds,” as the title implies, is meant to represent the perseverance –in the age of COVID –of the dancers who will be featured and the diverse ways in which they express themselves through dance, styles including modern, contemporary, hip-hop and cultural dance.
Production of the concert began last semester when participating seniors were registered for the department’s BFA Capstone II: Performance, Choreography and Credit Hours Entrepreneurship course. As part the course, students were challenged to develop a research question, which would also shape the design of the dances featured during the concert.
Some of those research questions revolved around the use of architectural structures in dance and gravity defying movement, improvisation’s role in the choreographic process, and how physical art, in this case dance, can influence and create visuals and in return how visuals influence dance.
“A BFA is a professional degree, so each dancer is held to rigorous standards as established by the national accrediting agency, the National Association of Schools of Dance,” said Nora Ambrosio, a professor of dance and artistic director of the concert.
With COVID-19 forcing students to perform virtually, choreographers had to figure out how to transform their dances and articulate their themes through the lens of a camera.
“These virtual concerts will showcase the talent and ingenuity of our BFA senior dancers,” said Ambrosio. “Because our department has always had a strong focus on dance technology, moving to all virtual performances has been pretty seamless for us; however, filming and editing does take an incredible amount of time.”
To bring their performances to life, 13 student choreographers staged auditions for other student dancers to take part in the shows.
In addition to the work of the student choreographers, one featured dance will be the creation of guest artist Samantha Baker, ‘15, an SRU alumna and New York-based professional dancer. Her piece, titled “In the Kiln,” is a means for Baker to physically challenge students with a highly sophisticated dance that includes “difficult spatial patterns and moments of stillness that require deep concentration” on the part of the dancers, according to Baker.
Baker said that her ultimate goal was to “ create a dance so that all of the senior BFA majors could dance with one another one last time and feel the strength and power of the group.
Admission for the livestreams is $5 per person, per show and available via e-tickets.