SLIPPERY ROCK — Select dance majors and minors at Slippery Rock University will take the stage to perform original dances at the Dec. 7 Fall Dance Concert in Swope Music Hall. There will be two performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The performance is under the artistic direction of Ursula Payne, professor of dance and chair of SRU’s Department of Dance. Jennifer Keller, professor of dance, is the production coordinator.
Among the student choreographers and performers is Kaitlin Yankovich, a sophomore dance major from Ridgway.
Juniors and seniors submitted letters of intent to Payne earlier this semester to have their dances be considered for the concert. The dances are based on students’ experiences and knowledge. Once approved, students showcased their work to underclassmen who then auditioned to perform the dance pieces.
Despite initial approval and casting, the students’ pieces are not guaranteed a spot in either of the Dance Department’s concerts. Students compete for spots in either the Fall or Winter Concert during an Adjudication Concert, where SRU faculty observe the progress of these performances through a private preview.
“We encourage auditions because the auditioning experience is very important for when they graduate and go into the field,” said Keller. “There are certain skills that you need to do in auditions successfully and we are trying to prepare our students for that. Overall, there are things to learn on both sides as either the choreographer or dancer.”
Of more than 40 auditions, 18 dances were selected for the Fall Dance Concert. Eleven pieces will be performed at each concert, providing audiences with a completely different experience for each of the Dec. 7 concerts. Dances will include solos, duets and group dances and feature modern, contemporary and other forms of dance set to a wide range of music.
One ensemble performance choreographed by Sarah Dietsch, a junior dance major from Russell, features military themes and concepts of chance procedure, a semi-improvisational form of choreography where the sequence is unknown until the actual performance by improvisation. While the technique was used to construct the dance, Dietsch used contemporary and modern techniques often integrated into partnerwork while also drawing upon previous dances from courses in dance composition.
“I took inspiration from my military background and the stories of family members and friends who have served,” said Dietsch. “Not so much the fighting and bad experiences, but the friendships and connections they built together; they always talked about the units they were in. At the end, it goes back to the idea that they might not be always acting as best friends, especially when they’re fighting and exhausted, but they still have that connection, a connection that not only a military experience builds, but that everyone builds.”
The concert will also include a performance by Jaya Mani’s World Dance Class. Mani, an SRU professor of dance, will have her group perform a Bharatanatyam dance, which is a classical southern Indian dance.
Bharatanatyam originated from ancient Hindu temples. The beauty and grandeur of the art is demonstrated by the dancer using repetitive metrical and intricate footwork, facial expressions to translate music and vivid hand gestures. This portrayal of music in visual form facilitates sharing rhythm, melody, mood and movement with the audience, ultimately seeking union with God.
A tap dance titled “YES, INDEED!” will be performed by 13 students. It was choreographed by guest artist Bill Evans, a choreographer, performer, teacher, movement analyst and founder of Bill Evans Dance. Evans’ work has been performed by professional and pre-professional modern dance, ballet and tap dance companies.
Tickets, priced at $10 each, can be purchased in advance at the Smith Student Center Information Desk, by phone at 724.738.4926 or online by clicking here. Tickets will also be available in the lobby of Swope Music Hall an hour before each performance.