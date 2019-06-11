RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School seniors Cole Salberg and Lacie Cherry received Frank Varischetti Scholarships at the senior awards banquet May 30.
Cole is the son of Margaret and Scott Salberg of Ridgway.
He is a National Honor Society member, Rotary Student of the Month, four-year letterwinner in track and field and captain of the boys’ soccer team.
He served as class president, Student Council president, DECA Club, Ridgway Jr. Steering Committee, Homecoming and Prom courts and participated in soccer and track.
Cole will attend the University of Pittsburgh to study Business Administration and Accounting.
His best high school memory is “going to Disney for DECA Internationals.”
Lacie is the daughter of Cristina and Albert Cherry of Ridgway.
A National Honor Society member, she is also a Big 30 All-Academic student, Rotary Student of the Month, class valedictorian, Elk County All-Tournament Volleyball Team and District 9 A All-Star second team in volleyball.
She served as secretary of the Class of 2019 and participated in Science Olympiad, Envirothon, Ridgway Junior Steering Committee, Prom Committee and was the statistician for the softball team
Lacie will attend the University of Pittsburgh as a neuroscience major on a pre-med track.
Her best high school memory was “making it to the D9 championship volleyball game for the first time in Ridgway history.”
The scholarship were presented by Mrs. Barbara Varischetti and Nick Hoffman, community initiatives coordinator for Varischetti Holdings.
The scholarships are given annually by The Frank Varischetti Foundation, in memory of Frank Varischetti, who graduated from Ridgway in 1957 and played football for the Elkers.
He went into the sanitation business and Varischetti Sanitation grew into one of the largest, privately owned sanitation businesses in Pennsylvania. He completed Greentree Landfill in Elk County in the mid-1980s, the first full lined, state-of-the-art landfill in the state.
Since his death in 2002, his family has built on what he started. Its holdings today include Phoenix Sintered Metals, Superior Energy Resources and Guardian Elder among others. Varischetti family-owned businesses employ about 10,000 people.