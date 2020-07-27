DuBOIS — Johnathan G. Ritsick, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock. His field of study will be environmental geoscience.
Ritsick is a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church, DuBois, where he was an usher, acolyte, and greeter.
At Central, Ritsick was Student Council president, class president, a member of Mock Trial and member of the Homecoming Court his senior year.
Ritsick lettered in cross country, being voted MVP for three years in a row while also qualifying for the state championship race his senior year. Ritsick also participated in track, tennis, soccer and basketball. He played on the Reynoldsville Soccer Team, was a member of the DuBois Soccer Association, participated in Benefit 5K races and the Varacallo Benefit Bike Race. He was a volunteer for DuBois City Cleanup Days.
Ritsick earned three college credits from Butler County Community College through the school’s College Within High School Program.
Ritsick received the United Electric Shine the Light Scholarship and DCC Honor Plaque of Excellence for Male Athletics.
He is the son of Mike and Michelle Ritsick of DuBois.