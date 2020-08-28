Roads to Recovery administrative personnel met with Jefferson County Commissioners Aug. 25 to present the “Mental Health Peer Support” services available by its agency, with the expansion of services to Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Roads to Recovery has been serving Clarion County residents since 2008.
Peer mentors serve as role models in recovery who encourage individuals to seek treatment when necessary, maintain wellness, take an active role in their own treatment plans and attend self-help groups.
Peer support services are available only to individual youth ages 14-26 and adults ages 27 and older who have been diagnosed with serious and persistent mental illness. Referral must be signed by a physician. Call to request a referral.
Contact the Peer Support Program at 866-773-0302, the Clarion office at 814-226-5126 or Clearfield office at 814-765-0302.