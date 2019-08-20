Kyrsten D. Ruch, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State University DuBois. Her field of study will be human development and family studies.
At Central, Ruch lettered in track and field and volleyball. She was a Eucharistic Minister, “Hugger” at Special Olympics, on the Air Rifle team, member of Lead and Seed, treasurer for both Rotary Interact Club and Student Council. She also played the flute for the high school choir.
Ruch graduated from Central with six college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program. She is a Dale Carnegie graduate.
Her parents are Don and Sandy Ruch.