DuBOIS — Timothy Rusciolelli raised his right hand and gave his oath to answer his nation’s call and serve in the U.S. Air Force.
Rusciolelli is currently in San Antonio, Texas for his basic training and selected the job as 2W031 Munitions Systems Apprentice. He graduated from St. Marys Area High in 2020.
As a superior military force, Rusciolelli will work with some of the most advanced weapons in the world. It’s the great responsibility of Munitions Systems specialists to assemble and process nonnuclear munitions. Working with a high level of attention to detail and extreme care, these experts handle, store, transport, arm and disarm weapons systems to ensure the safety of airmen and the success of their missions.
Rusciolelli is the youngest and the third out of his siblings to enlist in the Air Force.