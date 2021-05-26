ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area United Way’s 2020 Leadership Campaign Chairman Rob O’Leary and board President Jason Gabler are pleased to appoint Jim Ryan as the 2021 Leadership Campaign Chairman.
“It’s gratifying to see the excellent results accomplished by the officers and board of the St Marys Area United Way. I’m honored to return to this organization to help in continuing to achieve its goals. Our job is easy when you consider the wonderful community support that we enjoy,” Ryan said.
The Leadership Campaign is a component of the St. Marys Area United Way and a process that has been adopted across all United Ways’ worldwide. This part of the annual campaign recognizes those individual donors who have contributed $500 or more in the prior campaign year. For 2020, the St. Marys Area United Way raised $71,448.00 from the Leadership Campaign.
The United Way expresses appreciation to those individuals who contributed to this level in 2020, and would encourage new donors to consider supporting the Leadership campaign 2021. The Leadership Campaign starts in June, followed by the corporate campaign in August, then the official general campaign in October.
The St. Marys Area United Way’s 2021 campaign goal is $160,000. Funding raised in 2021 will be available for eligible organizations to seek grant funding for 2022. In order to be eligible for funding from the St. Marys Area United Way, an agency must: Have a current 501(c)(3) status; provide services to citizens living within the St. Marys Area School District; provide services to meet health and human welfare needs; and be registered with the PA State Bureau of Charitable Solicitation or be exempt from registration. The St. Marys Area United Way encourages any organization interested in seeking grant funding to inquire by calling 814-781-6000 to receive an application. The 2021 grant application deadline will be Dec. 15, 2021, with grant awards announced in 2022.
The St. Marys Area United Way relies on the contributions from companies and local individuals. If you would like to become one of these individual or corporate donors, please call 814-781-6000 or mail your check to the St. Marys Area United Way, 44 S. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.