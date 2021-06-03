ERIE — Ryan Scott Zimmerman of Brookville has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and will undergo neurology residency training with Geisinger Health in Danville.
Zimmerman is also the recipient of the LECOM College of Medicine Student Leadership Award, which is presented to a member of LECOM’s graduating class who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to the mission of the college through service as an officer in a student club or organization.
Osteopathic medicine emphasizes a whole-person approach to health care where physicians help each individual achieve wellness by focusing on health education as well as injury and disease prevention. Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine provide all the benefits of modern medicine, including prescription drugs, surgery and the use of technology to diagnose disease and evaluate injury, while offering the added benefit of hands-on diagnosis and treatment through a system of therapy called osteopathic manipulative medicine.
There are approximately 121,000 licensed and practicing osteopathic physicians in the U.S. According to the American Osteopathic Association, osteopathic medicine is the fastest growing medical field in the country with 1 in 4 U.S. medical students training to be an osteopathic physician. By 2030, Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine are expected to represent more than 20 percent of all practicing physicians.
LECOM’s 2021 graduating class, which is 1,267 strong and the largest in the college’s history, includes 550 new Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine who will join a network of nearly 14,000 LECOM alumni delivering quality health care to patients throughout the country.