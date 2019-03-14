Corey Wood and Melissa Dillard announce the birth of a son on Jan. 19, 2019, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Ryker Jordan Wood weighed 3 pounds, 8 ounces and was 16 1/2 inches long.
He joins sibling, Kylie Jane Dillard, at home.
Maternal grandparents are Dorothy Nichols and Joshua Nichols. Paternal grandparent is Tricia Bopp.
Paternal great-grandmother is Linda Croyle.
