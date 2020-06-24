Elizabeth Shank and William Schoening III of Rockton announce the birth of a daughter on June 11, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Rylee Ida Mae Schoening weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins siblings Noah London and Cora London at home.
Maternal grandparents are Chrissy White of Punxsutawney and Eric "Scot" Shank.
Paternal grandparents are Kathy Schoening of DuBois and William Schoening Jr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Paternal great-grandparents are Ida Mae Yale and Robert Yale of DuBois.