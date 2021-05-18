STATE COLLEGE — The Department of Chemistry has announced that Adam Sabaotse and Matthew Schubach are the 2021 recipients of the department’s annual Excellence in Service as an Undergraduate Teaching Assistant Award.
The award was created to acknowledge the contributions of students to the department’s educational mission. The awardees are students who have dedicated themselves to advancing learning and education among their fellow students through service as a teaching assistant (TA).
Graduating chemistry major Adam Sabatose was recognized for his excellent work as a TA in CHEM 108B, CHEM 108, and CHEM 310. Sabatose has been involved in teaching since his freshman year at Penn State, working as both a learning assistant and as a teaching assistant. Through this work, he has helped many hundreds of students succeed in their chemistry courses.
“I’ve been able to grow as a person through helping students learn essential concepts and by helping the student LAs develop as future instructors and leaders by providing guidance and support,” says Sabatose. “Perhaps my highest honor and joy was the ability to share my passion for chemistry and motivate new people to care about this often-misunderstood subject. I am flattered and overjoyed to be chosen for this award.”
Matthew Schubach, who is a graduating chemistry major, was recognized for his work as a TA for the department’s honors organic chemistry courses over the past two years. As a TA, Schubach went above and beyond his normal responsibilities to help students and to encourage them to get involved in research. His nominators praised the effort and diligence that characterized his work as TA.
“Teaching has certainly been an invaluable part of my undergraduate experience,” notes Schubach. “I have enjoyed working with the students, and I am grateful to have had that opportunity.”
Please join the Department of Chemistry in thanking these students for their commitment to chemistry education.
Adam Sabatose is the son of Charles and Lori Sabatose.