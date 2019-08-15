Gabrielle F. Sabatose, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State University, Harrisburg=. Her field of study will be Elementary Education.
Sabatose was captain of the Basketball, Softball, and Tennis teams. She also assisted with Special Olympics at Penn State University. She received athletic awards in Tennis, Volleyball, Basketball, Softball and a bronze medal in the Keystone Games.
At Central Sabatose was an honor student and received nine college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program with St. Francis University and Butler County Community College.
Her parents are Chuck and Lori Sabatose.