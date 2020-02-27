ST. MARYS — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. Marys will be hosting a Lenten Parish Mission. Fr. Shannon Collins, of the Missionaries of Saint John the Baptist from Covington, Kentucky will be the missionary who will present the retreat. Collins’ homilies are frequently featured on “Sensus Fidelum” videos on YouTube.
Collins will begin the mission on Sunday, March 8, with confessions at 5:30 p.m. Traditional Latin Low Mass at 6 p.m., followed with an evening conference at 7 p.m. On March 9, 10, 11, and 12. He will celebrate a traditional Latin Low Mass at 8 a.m. immediately followed by catechism classes each day in the Parish Center. Each evening will include a conference at 7 p.m. with confessions being heard before and after each evening conference.
The public is invited.