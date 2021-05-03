LORETTO — Registration is now open for summer classes at Saint Francis University.
A full slate of courses may be found at www.francis.edu/Online-Courses/. A majority of the courses will be held online, however on campus courses are also available. They are offered through Francis Worldwide and are open to returning adult students, traditional SFU students, and non-SFU college students interested in taking courses while home for the summer.
The summer session offers flexible offerings across a wide variety of disciplines such as business, science, education, math, and English courses, as well as various philosophy, sociology, psychology, and other courses.
Courses will run as full semester courses or two summer modules with Module I beginning May 10 and Module II beginning June 21.
The tuition rate for summer is lower through Francis Worldwide, making earning credits easy and affordable.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.