LORETTO — More than 750 Saint Francis University students made one of the Fall 2020 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s. To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
The following students from the region have been recognized:
Dean’s List:
Rachelle Armanini of Saint Marys; Owen Bartlebaugh of Punxsutawney; Taylor Butterbaugh of State College; Courtney Caldwell of Grampian; Victoria Davis of Westover; Sara Hamm of Houtzdale; Brandy Kitchen of Westover; Mary Maguire of Morrisdale; Adeline McCafferty of Philipsburg; Kara Mooney of Irvona; Sierra Nunamaker of St. Marys; Nancy O’Donnell of St. Marys; Alexandra Ochs of Brookville; Laura Pierce of Clearfield; Hailey Prestash of Philipsburg; Juliana Silveri of St. Marys; Melinda Washburn of Ridgway; Emma Wingert of Punxsutawney; Ashley Wruble of DuBois.
President’s List:
Mackenzie Blake of Hastings; Matt Blose of Punxsutawney; Gabrielle Caruso of DuBois; Shelby Clowser of Dayton; Jordan Frank of DuBois; Bailey Jones of Punxsutawney; Parker Meholick of DuBois; Genevieve Miller of State College; Cade Nungesser of State College; Alexandra Williams of Weedville.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of Catholic faithgenerosity, respect, discovery and joy.