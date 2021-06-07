LATROBE – Six-hundred fifty-seven students were named to the Dean’s List of Saint Vincent College for the spring 2021 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for Academic Affairs.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
Area students named to the list include:
DuBOIS: Maia Cogley, Hannah Miller, Rachel Miller
FALLS CREEK: Riley Assalone
GRAMPIAN: Madison Weber
JOHNSONBURG: Lindsey Kocjancic
RIDGWAY: Olivia Matha and Emily Prencipe
ST. MARYS: Maria Hoh, Rachel Keller, Sophie Neubert, Kira Pesce- Frank Singer, Marcella Smith, Kendra Smithbauer
WEEDVILLE: Nicolas Williams