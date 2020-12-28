LATROBE – Six-hundred sixty-five students were named to the Dean’s List of Saint Vincent College for the fall 2020 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, Vice President for Academic Affairs.

In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.

The following local students are listed:

DuBOIS: Maia Cogley, Hannah Miller, Rachel Miller

FALLS CREEK: Riley Assalone

RIDGWAY: Emily Prencipe

ROSSITER: Seth White

ST. MARYS: Maria Hoh, Rachel Keller, Sophie Neubert, Kira Pesce, Frank Singer, Marcella Smith, Kendra Smithbauer

WEEDVILLE: Nicolas Williams

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos