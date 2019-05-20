REYNOLDSVILLE — Students at the Salvation Army Four-Day Ark of Learning Program wrapped up another uplifting year on May 17 at C.G. Johnson Elementary School. After families returned from the trip to Carnegie Science Center and one more week of the Ark, students were recognized for all of their hard work and commitment to the program.
Theresa Stitt began the awards ceremony by recognizing the students’ hard work and thanking the parents for their commitment to letting their children participate in the program. Stitt then introduced Kayla Harper and Christa August as her dedicated and much-appreciated co-workers, without whose daily assistance the program would not have been so successful. Lt. Michelle Miller and Lt. Ashley Luzader, from the DuBois Salvation Army, thanked them for all of their support throughout the year. Dr. Edward Dombroski, C.G. Johnson principal, and Tanya Quariere, school guidance, were introduced and thanked for their continued support throughout the year and assistance in arranging for students to attend the program. Dr. Dombroski said from attending meetings with other elementary school principals that they would like the program at their schools too. Amanda Kanouff, as the Penn State 4H leader, was then introduced and thanked for doing various STEM activities throughout the year with the Ark students. Kristen Nesbitt, from Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, could not attend, but was recognized as helping the students complete 10 “life skill” lessons in which they received a medal for at the awards program. The Reynoldsville Fire Department and Reynoldsville Police Departments were also recognized for visiting Ark students during the school year.
Students in the program each received a certificate, pictures, and a medal from the program. Fourth grade students moving onto the middle school were presented with trophies with the height coinciding with the number of years students were in the program. Recipients were Julian Rodriguez (3 years), Karma Allen (2 years), Parker Grippo (2 years), Hailey Watt (1 year), and James Edington (1 year). Special recognition was given to elementary students Samantha Snedden for perfect attendance, Coy Cordwell for Top Fundraiser, and Cameron Mott and Parker Grippo for Carey Rupert’s Award of Excellence. High school senior, Tyler Stitt, had previously mentored at the Tuesday program in his 9th, 10th, and 11th grade years, but then came to the 4 day program one day a week to mentor since his dual enrollment classes coincided with Tuesday’s mentoring. Tyler received a trophy for mentoring all four years of high school and a certificate for perfect attendance the current year (as well as he had all of the prior three mentoring years). The group wrapped up the exciting day with energetic games of rainbow tag, hula hoop tag, and the most-loved, dodge ball.