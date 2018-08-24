DuBOIS — The Sandy Township High School alumni gathered recently at the Parkside Community Center in DuBois for their 85th reunion.
After Hiram Bundy delivered the invocation, alumni and friends enjoyed a sit-down dinner. A highlight of the evening was hearing from this year’s scholarship winner, Owen Dandoy. Dandoy was accompanied by his grandparents, Richard and Carol Wilcox.
The program continued with Master of Ceremony Tom Murray, and the “roll call of classes.”
Celebrating, from the class of 1943, their 75th reunion, was Ethel Baughman and Aldine Zimmerman. Each class in attendance was introduced.
The class of 1958, the youngest class to graduate from the Sandy High School building, had 16 classmates on hand.
The evening concluded with the singing of Sandy’s Alma Mater.
Applications for Sandy’s 2019 scholarship are not ready due to necessary changes, but will be forthcoming soon.
Next year’s reunion will be held at the Community Center on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The association will change from an evening event to a luncheon being at held at noon. A one-hour social time with the luncheon will be served at 1 p.m.
