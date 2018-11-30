BROCKWAY — Santa Claus is coming to the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.
The Jefferson County Dairy Princess will serve cookies and milk at 5:45 p.m. Santa will be available for pictures.
Parents, please remember Santa’s sleigh is already packed and he can’t get to your child’s presents, so before the program be sure to drop off a gift with your child’s name clearly labeled. Please sign your child up for the event by calling 265-8245 or by visiting the library.
