CLEARFIELD — Hundreds of families and local business leaders will join together on Sunday, May 6, at the Clearfield County Fair Grounds and EXPO 2 Building for the 2018 March for Babies, the nation’s oldest fundraising walk, which helps more babies survive and thrive.
On-site registration will begins at 11 a.m. with the 3-mile walk kicking off at 1 p.m. Individuals can sign up today at marchforbabies.org to start a team with co-workers, family or friends; or make a donation to help more babies get a healthy start in life.
“March for Babies is a memorable and rewarding event for the whole family,” said Pam Koozer, March for Babies Development specialist. “We celebrate children and families who experienced the Newborn Intensive Care Unit or special care nursery. We recognize these families throughout the day with a Superhero Sprint for kids, complete with a purple cape, a symbolic lei for mom and dad and loads of fun in the kids’ zone, great sounds by DJ Dave “Lil Man” Gardner, raffles and your favorite Frozen Characters.
Refreshments are available for all participants upon completion of March for Babies.
Premature birth is the leading cause of death among babies in the United States. It affects about 380,000 babies – that’s 1 in 10 — born each year. Funds raised by March for Babies support community grants and March of Dimes programs that provide comfort and support for moms and babies as well as innovative research to find the unknown causes of premature birth and birth defects.
The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and health information, visit our websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. For detailed national, state and local perinatal statistics, visit persistats.org. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
March for Babies is sponsored by Children’s Orthopedic Services, Inc., Wal-Mart DC 6027, FDR HVAC, Activities Club District 2-0, Drayer Therapy, CBT Bank a Division of Riverview Bank, CNB Bank, Gilliland Landscape, GEO Moshannon Valley Corrections, and Clearfield Dairy Queen.
For more information, contact Koozer at 814-765-1458 or pkoozer@marchofdimes.org.
