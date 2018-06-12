COOKSBURG — The Sawmill Center for the Arts will hold its annual Wood Carving Show July 14-15 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. This is the 34th year for this festival that features the talents of artists who carve wood by hand. A $2 admission fee allows the public to view these amazing sculptures, which will be judged prior to the show.
Any carver interested in entering his or her work into the Wood Carving Show may do so for $5 per piece.
In conjunction with this festival, the Sawmill Center is incorporating its third annual Folk Music Competition on Saturday, July 14. Three divisions will compete for $600 in prize money: fiddle, guitar and banjo/mandolin.
Any musician wishing to compete can register by calling 814-752-2959. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event beginning at 12 noon.
Contestants will begin performing at 1 p.m. The public is invited to come and enjoy the music for a $1 donation.
For more information about the any of the events at the Sawmill Center, call 814-927-6655.
The Sawmill Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to instructing, preserving and honoring the arts. Located at 140 Theatre Lane in Cook Forest State Park, the center offers art classes, live theatre performances and a bountiful craft market, full of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items. For more information, visit www.sawmill.org.
