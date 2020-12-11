HARRISBURG – Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc. has been named 17th in the Best Places to Work in PA, an annual award program designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Pennsylvania, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. This is the 10th year in a row and 14th time overall that Schaedler Yesco has won the award.
“We are very proud to once again be among the Best Places to Work in PA,” President Farrah Mittel said. “While the ranking is something we cheer about, our participation’s real benefit is the survey data we collect. We scrutinize the results to understand where we can improve and truly be a place where our staff can Work Hard and Go Home Happy.”
“The feedback we receive from this program survey is invaluable.” added Vice President Greg Schaedler. “We have been intentional about making sure our people are happy, healthy, and enjoy coming to work. We believe that excellent business outcomes start with happy employees and are supported by strong company values and processes. Because of this focus, our teams are engaged and eager to help our customers succeed.”
Employers are categorized based upon the total number of employees they have in the United States, 15 to 99 employees, 100 to 250 employees, or more than 250 employees.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the 100 Best Places to Work in PA. The first part of this process was evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process.