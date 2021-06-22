CLEARFIELD — Don’t miss an opportunity to get some great food, listen to live entertainment, enjoy the river, and spend time in beautiful Downtown Clearfield at the 8th Annual Clearfield Bloom and Berry Bash hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation on Saturday, June 26.
The day will kickoff at 10 a.m. with vendors lining the area of Market, Third and Locust Streets. More than 80 talented artisans will feature work ranging from primitive, ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography and mixed-media art pieces as well as great food to enjoy. Live entertainment will be provided by Brandon Giuffre from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Steve Kirsch from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Courthouse Square.
The CRC will be having a 50/50 raffle to be drawn at 3:45 p.m. They will also be selling raffle tickets to support the downtown merchants. Ticket purchasers do not need to be present to win.
The following events for the remainder of the year are as follows:
- National Night Out on Tuesday, July 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Cherry Street.
- Oldies Concert in Lower Witmer Park on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fall Festival/CRC Pumpkin Run/ Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Clearfield Halloween Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 6 starting at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield Fair Grounds.
- Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 27 at local businesses.
- Christmas Tree Lighting in Lower Witmer Park on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call 814-765-6000 or visit www.DiscoverClearfield.com or visit our Facebook page-Clearfield Revitalization Corp.