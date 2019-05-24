The 2019 DuBois Area High School Scholastic Awards were held Tuesday, May 21, in the high school auditorium.
The welcome was given by Principal Brian Weible. The Master of Ceremonies was high school teacher, Michael Gressler.
Navel Academy and West Point Military Academy appointments were presented to Noah Knarr and Liam Wilderoter.
Local scholarships awarded were as follows, with the total amount given listed as $113,000:
- U.S. Marine Awards: Kevin Hamby (Semper Fi) and Noah Knarr (Scholastic Excellence)
- U.S. Air Force Highest Math & Science Award: Lucas Knarr
- DAR Award: James Oberlin
- George D. Montgomery Post #17 (American Legion) Awards: Jordan Frano, Lucas Knarr and Saige Jurcevich
- DuBois Rotary Club Scholarship: Kevin Hamby, Lucas Knarr, James Oberlin and Kailey Pisani
- RYLA Attendees: Felicity Enseki, Alexandra Volpe and Emily Cherubini
- Samuel Richards Visual Arts Award: Jacob Rupert
- Leslie Osikowicz Memorial Scholarship: Tyler Stitt
- Priority First Credit Union Scholarship: Alexandra Smith and Jacquelyn Spicher
- Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Scholarship: Blaise Carney
- DuBois Area Education Association Scholarship: Jordan Frano
- DuBois Area Jaycees Scholarship: Kailey Pisani and Lucas Knarr
- Forsyth Drilling Scholarship: Abigail Lecker and Dylan McCluskey
- Penn Highlands DuBois Auxiliary/Clara Hall Scholarship: Shayla Agosti, Andrea Bankovich, Andrew Boyle, Kevin Hamby, Alaina Heberling, Abigail Lecker, Brianna Nelson, James Oberlin, Emma Reed, Dannyssa Runyon, Trulee Stainbrook, Madison Smith, Kaleb Stevens, Marissa Wheeler and Erin Wilderoter.
- S&T Bank Scholarship: James Oberlin
- Sandy Club Scholarship: Abigail Lecker and Jordan Frano
- Symmco, Inc. Scholarship: Lane Shaffer
- Reynolds Financial Scholarship: Victoria Gregory and Jacob Getch
- DuBois Alumni Scholarships: Dorothy and Delos Hibner – Abigail Lecker; Jim Suplizio/Larry Beighey – Lucas Knarr; Robert L. “Bob” Kriner –Jacob Getch; Dr. Albert Varacallo, Jr. – Emma Reed; Irene McNeil –Kailey Pisani and Saige Jurcevich; Dorothea E. Kaye Scheidemantel – Abigail Lecker and Antonio Deemer; DAHS. Alumni Endowment Fund – Dannyssa Runyon, Alaina Heberling, Alexis Maze, Alexa Zartman and Kevin Hamby; Fabulous 50’s +1 – Kevin Hamby
- Mark Vrahas Scholarship: Luke Labrasca
- Ben Friedl Memorial Scholarship: Jordan Frano
- Gladys Tozier Scholarship: Lane Shaffer
- DuBois Drug and Wellness Scholarship: Emma Reed
- Ruth Reed Nursing Scholarship: Ian Meterko
- First Commonwealth Scholarship: Abigail Lecker
- Korb Family Scholarship: Alexis Dixon
- James R. and Esther Hawkins Scholarship: Jenna Coffey and Jordan Frano
- Cannie Miller Scholarship: Jacquelyn Spicher
- DuBois Lions Club Scholarship: Cassandra Carnesali, Saige Jurcevich, Alexis Strouse, and Jordan Frano
- Mae Anna Korb Scholarship: Dylan McCluskey
- Hilda Passarelli/Caramela and Samuel L. Caramela Scholarship: Alexis Dixon
- N. Robert “Bobby” Moore Scholarship: Alexis Strouse, Emma Reed, Joelle Tabacsko, Lucas Knarr and Andrew Boyle
- Donald and Marlene Andrekovich Scholarship: Paige Force and Jenna Coffey
- Robert P. Martini Scholarship: Alexandra Smith, Kelli Hoffer, and Saige Jurcevich
- DuBois Area Council of the Arts: Jacob Rupert and Alexis Dixon
- Kraig Moore Memorial Scholarship: Emma Reed
- Reynoldsville Masonic Scholarship: Rian Leamer, Alexis Strouse, Bayley Strouse, and Joelle Tabacsko
- DuBois Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Ian Meterko
Cum Laude Honors Graduates
The following students will graduate with a GPA of 92.5 percent to 95.4 percent.
Shayla Agosti, Jacob Getch, Troy Wachob, Ian Brown, MacKenzie Johnson, Cody Warnick, Cassandra Carnesali, Jeremiah Kahle, Courtney Weidow, Karissa Cowan, Rachel Korchak, Reagen Werner, Jaede Duran, Karlee Leithner, Marissa Wheeler, Morgan Gallup, Elizabeth Porrin, Mackenzie Wolfe, Zachary Garman, Dannyssa Runyon.
Magna Cum Laude Honors Graduates
The following students will graduate with a GPA of 95.5 percent to 99.4 percent.
Allyson Andrulonis, Erin Kopp, Brianna Nelson, Andrew Boyle, Jacob LaMorte, Micah Pearce, Franco Desantis, Kaylee Larsen, Sarah Peters, Alexis Dixon, Rian Leamer, Kailey Pisani, Hayden Ferdarko, Brooke Long, Hope Spuck, Jerica Fischer, Weston Meredith, Bayley Strouse, Victoria Gregory, Ian Meterko.
Summa Cum Laude Honors Graduates
The following students will graduate with a GPA of 99.5 percent to 100+ percent.
Andrea Bankovich, Noah Knarr, Madison Smith, Henry Chapman, Jeremy Krise, Jacquelyn Spicher, Taylor Charles, Abigail Lecker, Natalie Sprague, Antonio Deemer, Alison Martini, Trulee Stainbrook, Chelsea DeSalve, Alexis Maze, Kaleb Stevens, Corey Giles, James Oberlin, Tyler Stitt, Heather Gilga, Legend Perry, Alexis Strouse, Alexander Gribik, Emma Reed, Joelle Tabacsko, Kevin Hamby, Molly Scheffler, Blaze Welpott, Alaina Heberling, Lane Shaffer, Erin Wilderoter, Kelli Hoffer, Erik Shaffer, Liam Wilderoter, Saige Jurcevich, Joshua Singler, Russel Yount, Lucas Knarr, Alexandra Smith, Alexa Zartman.