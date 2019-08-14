Virginia (Okonski) Schott was named the Msgr. Robert J. Reilly Alumni Award recipient as the distinguished alumna of DuBois Central Catholic at the school’s annual Central Catholic High School Alumni Association dinner on July 20.
Schott is a member of the DuBois Central Catholic Class of 1969. Many of her classmates were present at the dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of their graduation.
The plaque reads: “In recognition of her commitment to the ideals of Central Catholic High School demonstrated by her love for God and neighbor. As one of our distinguished Alumni, she has shown exceptional effort on behalf of Catholic education by her singular dedication to the students and spirit of Central Catholic High School.”
A lifelong resident of DuBois, Schott attended St. Catherine’s grade school before receiving her high school diploma from DuBois Central. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education, then her graduate degree and her certificate of advanced studies degree both in library science – all from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Upon her graduation from Clarion, Schott was hired at DuBois Central Christian and spent 14 years as the school’s librarian, covering grades kindergarten through high school. Following 15 months as the bi-county librarian for Jefferson and Clarion counties, she accepted a secondary library position in the DuBois Area School District, completing nearly 24 years and retiring in 2012. In the final two-years of her career Schott served on the committee to re-write the Pennsylvania Inter-Library Loan Code.
Schott continued to support Central Catholic throughout her career. She made annual donations to the school and served as president of the DuBois Central Alumni Association for a few years.
A lifetime member of St. Michael the Archangel Church in DuBois, she has served on church council and is a cantor for Mass during the summer months. She taught CCD classes for many years and currently leads a yearly adult Bible study.
Also, in retirement she is active with the DuBois Area School Retirees and DuBois Area Historical Society. A mountain dulcimer player, she provides lessons for other enthusiasts, and her performance group, the Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players, perform for senior centers, nursing homes, and other venues in the area.
Schott becomes the fourth member of the Class of 1969 to receive the Msgr. Reilly award joining Blaise Ferraraccio, Gene Samanka, and Bridgett (Scull) Rubritz.