DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic art students have once again participated in the national Doodle for Google Art Contest.
This year’s theme was ‘What inspires me.’ Close to 300 DCC students submitted an entry for the all-school judging, with students from kindergarten through 12th grade participating. A total of 16 pieces of student art were then entered into the national contest.
According to organizers Cheyenne Helman on the secondary level and Emily Roy on the elementary level, the art pieces literally took over one large wall outside the auditorium, and students were excited to see artwork from all grades, and then be able to have a say in who they ‘vote’ for and who wins.
“A variety of artistic mediums were displayed, ranging from drawings, paintings, photographs, 3D printed art, and glitter art, to name a few,” explain Helman and Roy. Judging took place over a one week time period, with one vote per person allowed. Students along with faculty, staff, and school visitors could cast a vote.
After the votes were verified and tallied, the first place winner was 9th grader Cindy Lam, 2nd place winner was 7th grader Mia Edwards, and 3rd place winner was 12th grader Keri Hollenbaugh. The school place winners and honorable mentions each received a certificate and a gift card.
DCC’s art teachers add, “This was a great opportunity for us to not only display a wide range of student artwork but also encourage the entire school and community to support the arts and recognize the brilliant pieces created by our students.” For more information on the national contest visit the website https://doodles.google.com/d4g/.
