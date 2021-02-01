FINDLAY, Ohio — Alexandra Schultz of Clearfield was awarded the Stella LaRue Endowed Scholarship at the University of Findlay for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Punxsutawney woman killed in Sandy Township crash
-
Ridgway woman charged after two animals allegedly found abandoned
-
PennDOT announces proposed plans for Brockway intersection
-
SUGAR MAMAS BAKERY: COVID creates business opportunity for St. Marys natives
-
Two Brookville men facing multiple felony drug charges
-
GEO's Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility loses federal contract
-
St. Marys Magistrate Roundup
-
OFF TO THE RACES!
-
Phoenix Rehab under new director
-
Reynoldville Magistrate roundup
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.