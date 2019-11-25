CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. have partnered to create “Giving Trees” for area elderly and are again teaming up to spread some holiday cheer.
Elderly citizens in the Clearfield area, many of them living alone with no close family members or no family at all, could benefit greatly from a small act of kindness.
Last year, many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. More than $6,500 was collected and sent directly to local fuel suppliers to ensure local frail and elderly were warm in their own homes last winter.
For 2019, the police department and the CCAAA are partnering again with the Clearfield Pharmacy and CVS of Clearfield to host this year’s trees. The employees of the local state Department of Transportation and CBT Bank, a Division of Riverview Bank, and CNB Bank will also have their own tree and collect internally.
The tags are hung and ready to be picked up. A Giving Tree will be available at the Clearfield Pharmacy and the Clearfield CVS through Dec. 6. The Giving Tree will offer the needs of many senior citizens around the area. Individuals are welcome to take a card, purchase and wrap the needed items on the card, and drop off the items and the card at either the Clearfield Borough Police station or at CCAAA, both located on North Front Street, Clearfield. Everyone is encouraged to help someone in need this holiday season.
Again this year, a “Giving Tree Fund” at CBT Bank, a Division of Riverview Bank, will be available. Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with utility costs such as heating, water bills, etc. this holiday season can drop off a check made out to “Giving Tree Fund” at any CBT office (North Second Street or branches). Receipts will be available for tax purposes. The money collected will then be evenly distributed among those elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.
CCAAA and the police department would again like to say “thank you” in advance to the many community members who will so generously support the Giving Tree Project. Both agencies also thank the Clearfield Pharmacy and the CVS of Clearfield for hosting the trees and also to the employees of PennDOT, CBT Bank, a Division of Riverview Bank, and CNB Bank for their support.