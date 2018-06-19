James and Sarah Dixon of Sykesville announce the birth of a son on May 27, 2018, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Sebastian Lee Dixon weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins his sister, Scarlett Dixon, at home.
