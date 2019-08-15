Carley L. Semancik, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Edinboro University, Edinboro. Her field of study will be Nursing-BSN.
While attending Central, Semancik was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, Envirothon, Scholastic Challenge, Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, and lettered in JV/Varsity Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball. She received awards from the 2018 PA High School Coaches Softball Association First Team All-Star Honors and 2018 First Team AML Softball All Star. Semancik also volunteered at TCC’S Summer Vacation Bible School.
Semancik graduated from Central with six college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program from Butler County Community College. She is a Dale Carnegie graduate. She received the DCC Key for English. Semancik accepted the NHS Scholarship, Edinboro University’s President’s Excellence Award, and the Edinboro University Housing Scholarship.
Her parents are John and Tracy Semancik