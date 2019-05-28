CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in cooperation with the PA Department of Agriculture will be distributing Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) food vouchers.
This program provides eligible, older citizens of Pennsylvania with vouchers to purchase produce grown in Pennsylvania or produce that was purchased directly from a Pennsylvania farmer. Previously approved SFMNP farmers from neighboring states: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia will be permitted to sell produce that they grow themselves or have purchased directly from a Pennsylvania farmer. Produce purchased from wholesalers is not eligible for purchase with SFMNP checks even if it is listed as an eligible produce item. Farmers may assist recipients in determining which produce is SFMNP eligible.
In Clearfield County, vouchers will be distributed starting June 10. Distribution will continue through September 30 or until all vouchers are distributed.
Four $5 vouchers will be distributed to Clearfield County individuals who are at least 60 years of age during 2019 and who meet income eligibility and residency requirements.
The income limit for this year is $23,107 for a single person and $31,284 for a married couple; $39,461 for three people and $47,638 for four people. Income means before deductions such as income taxes, Social Security Taxes, insurance premiums, charitable contributions, bonds, public assistance or welfare, payments etc. Identification showing date of birth and county (or town) residency is required when vouchers are picked up. A social security card is not a valid form of identification for this purpose.
Eligible individuals who cannot pick up their vouchers may name a proxy to pick these up for them by signing an authorized proxy form. Proxy forms will be available at all Clearfield County Centers for Active Living or on the Agency’s website (www.ccaaa.net). The form must be signed by the eligible individual prior to picking up the vouchers, and identification for both persons must be submitted by the proxy when applying for vouchers.
The schedule for FMNP voucher distribution is as follows: Clearfield County Career & Technology Center, Mondays, June 10, 17, & 24, Thursdays, June 13, 20, & 27 from 1–2:30 p.m.; Parkside Community Center, DuBois – 371-4000, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9–11 a.m., beginning June 11; Coalport Center for Active Living – 672-3574, Wednesdays from 9:30–11 a.m. beginning June 12; Karthaus Center for Active Living – 762-9644, Wednesdays from 12:30–1:30 p.m., beginning June 12; Kylertown Center for Active Living – 345-6338, Thursdays, 9:30–10:30 a.m. beginning June 13; Mahaffey Center for Active Living –277-4544, Thursdays from 9:30–10:30 a.m., beginning June 13; Houtzdale Family Service Center – 378-5120, Tuesdays, 1–3 p.m., on June 11, 18, 25, & July 9, only; Clearfield Center for Active Living at 116 South Second St., Clearfield – 765-9319, on Tuesdays, 1–3 p.m., beginning June 11; Westover Fire Company, 583, West Bridge St., Westover from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Thursday, July 18 only; or at the Clearfield County Area on Aging, Inc. office at 103 North Front St., Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. starting June 10.
For more information, individuals should call their local Center for Active Living or Alice Pollock at CCAAA at 765-2696 or 800-225-8571, or visit our website at www.ccaaa.net.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.