BENEZETTE — Following are weekend programs planned at the Elk Country Visitor Center. All programs begin at 2 p.m. The Elk Country Visitor Center is operated by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non–profit conservation organization. They are located at 134 Homestead Drive, Benezette, PA 15821. Use 950 Winslow Hill Road in a navigation system. For more information call 814–787–5167, or visit www.ExperienceElkCountry.com.
- Sept. 1 – Mingle with Monarchs. Ever wonder how monarchs are striving in this world in this decade? Do you know how you can help save their population? Sit in on a presentation to learn facts about monarch butterflies and how they transform from a caterpillar. Come join this program so you can understand how butterflies add beauty to our environment and how you can contribute to their survival.
- Sept. 2 – Elk Explanations. Come and learn about Pennsylvania’s elk herd. Learn fascinating facts about their antlers, history, family, and their behavior throughout the year.
- Sept. 8 – Bringing Wildlife into Your Backyard. Looking for fun ways you can bring nature to your own backyard? Come enjoy this informative program that will give you new ideas on how to create habitats to bring nature to you!
- Sept. 9 – Elk Basics. Join us for a fun program all about the history of PA’s elk, and delve a little deeper into the behaviors of these large beautiful animals.
- Sept. 15 – Welcome to the Rut. The rut is upon us. Join us as we discuss the behavior of the elk during their breeding season, appropriate and safe elk– watching etiquette, as well as some additional exciting seasonal happenings here in Elk Country.
- Sept. 16 – All About Antlers. Everyone is thrilled to when they see huge bull elk with their giant antlers. During this popular program learn many amazing facts about these spectacular weapons of defense. Handle many sets of antlers as you participate in an informative follow–up question–answer session.
- Sept. 22 – Elk, Moose, Caribou and Deer. Learn about the North American Deer family. These cousins each have unique ways of survival, yet share similar traits with their family members.
- Sept. 23 – Beavers. View an exciting presentation on the history and habits of the beaver and learn a little more about North America’s largest rodent and one of Pennsylvania’s favorite furbearers.
- Sept. 29 – Animal Track Identification. Learn about various animals in Pennsylvania and the tracks that they leave behind. Afterwards join us for a hike around the center to find some animal signs.
- Sept. 30 – Elk Walk and Talk. Join a staff member as we hike the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. We will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
