LORETTO — Saint Francis University is pleased to announce the plan for its in-person 170th Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9.
The in-person commencement exercises will be divided into four small ceremonies by University School, all to be held in the Maurice Stokes Athletics Center’s DeGol Arena over the two days. Strict attendance restrictions will be in place to ensure social distancing, and all ceremonies will be live-streamed and recorded for later viewing for those who can’t attend in person.
The ceremony will recognize graduates of the classes of both 2020 and 2021. A total of 632 students earned diplomas in 2020 and 682 students will officially graduate in 2021.
Saint Francis University has successfully supported in-person instruction since the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year
For those who plan to participate in person, several things will be different from previous commencement celebrations on campus. To maintain social distancing, there will be a four-person limit to the number of family members and guests who may attend and tickets will be required to enter. All in attendance will be expected to wear a face covering. Graduates will receive matching celebratory masks to wear during the ceremony.
The health and safety of students, employees, and guests remains the number one priority for university planners. Please visit Francis/commencement for event schedules and additional information.