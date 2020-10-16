LORETTO — Saint Francis University is proud to recognize 66 students for achieving Academic Honors in Adult Degree and Continuing Studies through Francis Worldwide.

Students achieving these honors must have a minimum of 15 credits completed between Sept. 1 of one year and Aug. 21 of the following year, with a quality point average of at least 3.500. Part-time students (fewer than 12 credits per semester) must be maintained throughout the one-year period.

Local students on the list include:

  • Jennifer Kitko of Woodland
  • Laura Pierce of Clearfield
  • Lois Quist of Hastings
  • Sandra Rea of Hastings

Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.

