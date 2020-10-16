LORETTO — Saint Francis University is proud to recognize 66 students for achieving Academic Honors in Adult Degree and Continuing Studies through Francis Worldwide.
Students achieving these honors must have a minimum of 15 credits completed between Sept. 1 of one year and Aug. 21 of the following year, with a quality point average of at least 3.500. Part-time students (fewer than 12 credits per semester) must be maintained throughout the one-year period.
Local students on the list include:
- Jennifer Kitko of Woodland
- Laura Pierce of Clearfield
- Lois Quist of Hastings
- Sandra Rea of Hastings
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.