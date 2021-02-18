LORETTO — Registration is now open to the 2021 “STEAM Summer Academies” at Saint Francis University.
The STEAM Summer Academies are one-week immersive programs in chemistry, engineering, pre-med, and psychology for high school students who are currently in grades 10 and 11 and are at least 15 years old.
Academies will be held the week of June 20-25, 2021. Program fee is $500 and includes all instruction materials and room and board on campus. Limited financial aid is available.
This year the following academies are being offered:
- Chemistry Exploration Academy
- Environmental Engineering Design Academy
- Pre-Med Academy
- Psychology and Neuroscience Academy
Participants will be offered a $2,000 per year scholarship (for up to 4 years) if they choose to enroll as a full time SFU student within two years of their high school graduation.
Learn more and apply through April 1 at https://www.francis.edu/stem-summer-academies/.