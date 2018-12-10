LORETTO — Hannah Kraus of St. Marys helped the Saint Francis University Shields School of Business Fed Challenge team compete in the Philadelphia Fed District College Federal Reserve Challenge competition on Nov. 7-8. Members of the presenting team traveled to Lehigh University and Lafayette College to compete in this prestigious event. The team competed against The College of New Jersey, Gettysburg College, Lafayette College, Lehigh University, Princeton University, and Villanova University. Princeton University won this year’s competition. This marks the ninth year that Saint Francis has participated in this event.
Utilizing their own forecast for GDP growth over the next three years, the team recommended that the Federal Open Market Committee raise its benchmark interest rate four times next year (rather than the expected three). The team reasoned that it will be better for the economy to grow less now so that there is sufficient monetary policy ammunition to combat a future looming recession. At Lehigh University, the team heard a presentation from Dante DeAntonio of Moody’s Analytics. Dante (Lehigh Class of 2016 and dissertation advisee of Dr. Timmons) made the students aware of career opportunities at both Moody’s Analytics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This year’s presenting team was led by captain Jared Barber (senior Economics and Finance major) and also included Max Benzel (junior Accounting and Economics major), Hannah Kraus (senior Accounting, Finance, and Spanish major), and Ben Morgret (senior Economics and Finance major). Luis Aviles (senior Economics and Math major) also contributed and attended the trip. The team would also like to acknowledge the contributions of Amanda Crnic (senior Accounting and Finance major) and Aaron Yasulitis (junior Economics and Finance major).
This year’s team was advised by Conor Norris (Research Analyst at the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation). Dr. Edward Timmons, Professor of Economics and Director of the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation, also accompanied the students on the trip.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.