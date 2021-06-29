LORETTO — Saint Francis University congratulates more than 700 students who received their academic degrees on May 8-9.

Local students include:

  • Rachelle Armanini, St. Marys –Bachelor of Science, Health Science Occupational Therapy
  • Kayla Brennan, DuBois –Doctorate, Physical Therapy
  • Courtney Caldwell, Grampian –Bachelor of Science, Biology
  • Bethany Carns, Curwensville –Doctorate, Physical Therapy
  • Gabrielle Caruso, DuBois –Bachelor of Science, Public Health
  • Olivia Catalone, Dagus Mines –Bachelor of Science, Health Science Physician Assistant
  • Austin Covatch, DuBois –Bachelor of Science, Psychology
  • Nicholas Cunningham, St. Marys –Masters, Physician Assistant Science
  • Alexis DeLullo, St. Marys –Masters, Business Administration
  • Tracy Diehl, DuBois –Bachelor of Science, Behavioral Science
  • Jordan Frank, DuBois –Bachelor of Science, Nursing
  • Brittany Geitner, St Marys –Masters, Physician Assistant Science
  • Erin Johnson, Morrisdale –Masters, Education
  • Sarah Lash, Clearfield –Doctorate, Physical Therapy
  • Bryce McClure, Curwensville –Doctorate, Physical Therapy
  • Kara Mooney, Irvona –Bachelor of Science, Health Science Occupational Therapy
  • Nancy O’Donnell, St Marys –Bachelor of Science, Accounting
  • Taylor Phillips, Punxsutawney –Masters, Occupational Therapy
  • Melanie Rusnak, Philipsburg –Masters, Education
  • Kayla Troutman, Brookville –Bachelor of Science, Behavioral Science
  • Allison Vollmer, Kersey –Masters, Occupational Therapy
  • Olivia Wimer, St Marys –Masters, Physician Assistant Science

