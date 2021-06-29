LORETTO — Saint Francis University congratulates more than 700 students who received their academic degrees on May 8-9.
Local students include:
- Rachelle Armanini, St. Marys –Bachelor of Science, Health Science Occupational Therapy
- Kayla Brennan, DuBois –Doctorate, Physical Therapy
- Courtney Caldwell, Grampian –Bachelor of Science, Biology
- Bethany Carns, Curwensville –Doctorate, Physical Therapy
- Gabrielle Caruso, DuBois –Bachelor of Science, Public Health
- Olivia Catalone, Dagus Mines –Bachelor of Science, Health Science Physician Assistant
- Austin Covatch, DuBois –Bachelor of Science, Psychology
- Nicholas Cunningham, St. Marys –Masters, Physician Assistant Science
- Alexis DeLullo, St. Marys –Masters, Business Administration
- Tracy Diehl, DuBois –Bachelor of Science, Behavioral Science
- Jordan Frank, DuBois –Bachelor of Science, Nursing
- Brittany Geitner, St Marys –Masters, Physician Assistant Science
- Erin Johnson, Morrisdale –Masters, Education
- Sarah Lash, Clearfield –Doctorate, Physical Therapy
- Bryce McClure, Curwensville –Doctorate, Physical Therapy
- Kara Mooney, Irvona –Bachelor of Science, Health Science Occupational Therapy
- Nancy O’Donnell, St Marys –Bachelor of Science, Accounting
- Taylor Phillips, Punxsutawney –Masters, Occupational Therapy
- Melanie Rusnak, Philipsburg –Masters, Education
- Kayla Troutman, Brookville –Bachelor of Science, Behavioral Science
- Allison Vollmer, Kersey –Masters, Occupational Therapy
- Olivia Wimer, St Marys –Masters, Physician Assistant Science