LORETTO — Saint Francis University acknowledges the following students who dedicated their time as Orientation Counselors and provided leadership to help ensure that new students had a fantastic first weekend.
- Olivia Catalone of St. Marys
- Allison Ward of Hawk Run
As an Orientation Counselor, or OC, these students served as guides to the Class of 2022 as they begin their college journey.
OCs play a vital role in the mission of Saint Francis University. Students must apply, interview, and then be selected to become a counselor.
“Orientation Counselors are one of the best examples of student leadership here on campus. Our OCs understand that they play a critical role as they set the example for their new classmates as to what it means to be part of the Red Flash Family,” said Assistant Director of The Center for Student Engagement, Luke Trotz.
Many Leadership Development opportunites exist at SFU with 70+ student-led clubs, organizations and programs on campus. The leadership philosophy fuses personal values, technical skills, and the uniqueness of others together for the purpose of building a better community for everyone.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.
