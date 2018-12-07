LORETTO — Saint Francis University student Jamie Houston was among the 31 students that celebrated induction into the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) during an inaugural ceremony held Dec. 1 at the DiSepio Institute for Rural Health & Wellness.
SFU is the newest chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) in the U.S. Students are selected by their college for membership based on either academic standing or leadership potential. Candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction. Candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction.
Earlier this semester, the Student Government Association approved the official establishment of a chapter of the NSLS at SFU. The SGA’s goals include a commitment to leadership development for undergraduate students.
University President, Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., Ph.D., provided the keynote address for the ceremony focusing his comments on attributes of selfless servant leadership. Jordan Perry, Senior Chapter Support Manager from the National Society, was also in attendance for the event to congratulate the members on their achievement and to personally induct each new member. Many parents, family members, and friends were in attendance to share in the celebration.
The evening also recognized five members of the Saint Francis University community who have made significant contributions to the academic success of the students at SFU.
The chapter members selected Dr. Denise Damico, Associate Professor of History & Political Science and current Faculty Senate President, to receive the Society’s Excellence in Teaching Award. Also selected was Dr. Frank Montecalvo, Vice President for Strategic Partnerships & Student Development, for the Society’s Excellence in Service to Students Award.
Father Malachi, Dr. Damico, and Dr. Montecalvo were also inducted as Honorary Members into the Society along with Chapter Advisor, Dr. Bobby Anderson, Director of Student Engagement & Leadership Development, and Chapter Co-Advisor, Mr. Luke Trotz, Assistant Director of Student Engagement.
The Saint Francis chapter of the NSLS has already accepted 31 applicants to complete the Foundations of Leadership program in the Spring 2019 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.