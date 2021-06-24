LORETTO — More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the Spring 2021 the President’s List or Dean’s List.
To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Area students included on the lists are as follows:
President’s List
- DuBois — Jordan Frank, Parker Meholick
- Grampian — Courtney Caldwell
- Philipsburg — Adeline McCafferty
- Punxsutawney — Matt Blose, Bailey Jones
- Dayton — Shelby Clowser
Dean’s List
- Coalport — Tyler Gobert
- Dagus Mine — Olivia Catalone
- DuBois — Gabrielle Caruso, Ashley Wruble
- Johnsonburg — Kiersten Jacobs
- Houtzdale — Sara Hamm
- Irvona — Kara Mooney
- Morrisdale — Mary Maguire
- Philipsburg — Hailey Prestash
- Punxsutawney — Owen Bartlebaugh
- Ridgway — Melinda Washburn
- St. Marys — Rachelle Armanini, Logan Luchs, Sierra Nunamaker, Juliana Silveri
- Weedville — Alexandra Williams
- Westover — Brandy Kitchen
Editor’s note: Several names were omitted from this list originally published in Tuesday’s edition.