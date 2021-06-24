LORETTO — More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the Spring 2021 the President’s List or Dean’s List.

To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

Area students included on the lists are as follows:

President’s List

  • DuBois — Jordan Frank, Parker Meholick
  • Grampian — Courtney Caldwell
  • Philipsburg — Adeline McCafferty
  • Punxsutawney — Matt Blose, Bailey Jones
  • Dayton — Shelby Clowser

Dean’s List

  • Coalport — Tyler Gobert
  • Dagus Mine — Olivia Catalone
  • DuBois — Gabrielle Caruso, Ashley Wruble
  • Johnsonburg — Kiersten Jacobs
  • Houtzdale — Sara Hamm
  • Irvona — Kara Mooney
  • Morrisdale — Mary Maguire
  • Philipsburg — Hailey Prestash
  • Punxsutawney — Owen Bartlebaugh
  • Ridgway — Melinda Washburn
  • St. Marys — Rachelle Armanini, Logan Luchs, Sierra Nunamaker, Juliana Silveri
  • Weedville — Alexandra Williams
  • Westover — Brandy Kitchen

Editor’s note: Several names were omitted from this list originally published in Tuesday’s edition.

