ATLANTA, Georgia — Aaron Shaffer of Brockport has earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Shaffer was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the spring 2021 semester, and was recognized during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.