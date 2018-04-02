ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — As they opened their envelopes during National Match Day on March 16, fourth-year College of Medicine students at Northeast Ohio Medical University learned where they will continue their medical training as resident physicians following graduation in May.
Shilpi Shah of DuBois learned they will be heading to University of Texas Medical School in Houston, Texas for a residency in Internal Medicine.
As they have each year, NEOMED students were matched with some of the best hospitals in the nation including the top three overallMayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota; Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland; and Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimoreas well as others, from Yale-New Haven Hospital to several military medical centers.
But the students overwhelmingly showed a preference for Northeast Ohio’s hospitals and support of University’s mission of developing health care professionals for and from Northeast Ohio as 58 percent (89 students) matched with hospitals in Ohio.
The college also responded to the ongoing critical need of primary care physicians, with 42 percent of the medicine students deciding to continue their training in a primary care field such as family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine or obstetrics/gynecology.
Seventeen percent of the students matched in surgery and the remaining 41 percent matched in other specialties such as anesthesiology, dermatology, emergency medicine and psychiatry.
“We are so proud of our medicine students. Whether they remain in Northeast Ohio, train elsewhere in Ohio or at many great institutions all across the United States, they will continue to make us proud,” said Elisabeth H. Young, M.D., dean of the College of Medicine and a Class of 1985 alumna.
The 139 students from NEOMED’s Class of 2018 who participated in the match program are among medical school seniors nationwide who received results of the NRMP on March 16. Students began applying for residency programs at the beginning of their fourth year and participated in interviews with hospital officials during the fall and winter months.
The majority of students indicated their residency preferences through the NRMP, hospitals indicated their preference of students, and the NRMP matched the two.
Others participated in separate matches through the San Francisco Match Program (for ophthalmology), the American Urological Association and the military match.
For more information about the graduates and their residency matches,visit neomed.edu.
