DuBOIS — Gavin Sharp, a 2020 DuBois Area High School graduate, recently enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and is currently in basic training to be a Security Forces member (3p0x1).
“Security Forces is an an important part of protecting our country and ensuring the safety of the people, property and resources on every Air Force base,” said TSgt Kevin Hollander, a DuBois Air Force recruiter. “To accomplish this goal, Security Forces specialists go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases both stateside and overseas. (It’s) a job that’s both physically and mentally demanding, these highly focused experts do everything from writing tickets to investigating on-base incidents to make sure everyone and everything on every base is protected.”